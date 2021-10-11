41-Year-old Kalamazoo Woman Missing Since October 7, 2021

Police are searching for a woman missing since the afternoon of Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Family and friends are concerned for the well-being of a 41-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from in days. Anne Bushek was last seen at home at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Anne is believed to be without her needed medication and suffers from mental health issues. Anne was last seen wearing a knee-length brown sweater and black pants.

She is described as a 41-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, with light brown hair, and blue eyes. Anne regularly wears prescription eye glasses.

Anyone with information on Anne's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911, reference CASE# 21-002553. If you feel there is an emergency, call 911.

Courtesy of the family of Anne Bushek