Kalamazoo Home Owner Jack White Is Hitting The Road

Kalamazoo's Famous Home Owner, Jack White, from the White Stripes, is touring this year and it all starts in Detroit!

Jack White, formerly of the band the White Stripes has a new album coming out and a tour to support the music.

According to Mlive.com...

White will release his new album, "Boarding House Reach" on March 23, 2018. His tour kicks off on Thursday, April 19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The tour brings White to 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids two days later on Saturday, April 21.

Full 2018 tour:

April 19: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

April 20: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

April 21: 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

April 23: Baxter Arena - Omaha, NE

April 24: Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

April 25: Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO

April 27: Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

April 29: Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

April 30: Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

May 1: Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

May 2: 360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX

May 4 - 6: Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA *

May 25 - 27: Boston Calling Music Festival - Boston, MA *

May 27: Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY

May 29: The Anthem - Washington, DC

June 1 - 3: Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY *

June 4: Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater - Columbus, OH

June 6: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

June 7: Dome Arena - Rochester, NY

June 8: Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY

June 9: Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

June 27: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

June 28: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

July 2: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL

July 3: L'Olympia - Paris. FR

July 4: L'Olympia - Paris. FR

August 6: The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

August 8: 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO

August 9: SaltAir - Salt Lake City, UT

August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR

August 12: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

August 13: WAMU Theatre - Seattle, WA

August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

August 21: Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA

August 22: Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

Now if we just get Jack to play at the State Theater all would be right in the world!

BONUS VIDEO