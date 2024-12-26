Detroit’s Jack White & Shinola Team Up For Exclusive Timepiece

Did you a Shinola x Jack White collab on your 2024 bingo card?

Because dropping a surprise merch collaboration with such an iconic Detroit brand is such a Jack White thing to do-- and we love him for it!

Get our free mobile app

Rocker and former The White Stripes frontman Jack White is truly a jack of all trades. Before he was a rock and roller White, who was born John Anthony Gillis, originally started out as an upholsterer in his native Michigan.

Jack White, Third Man Detroit Jack White, Third Man Detroit - Getty Images/Lauren G/TSM/Canva loading...

When he's not running between his Third Man Record pressing plant in Detroit's Cass Corridor and his TMR recording studio in Nashville, White is dropping surprise albums on unsuspecting local radio DJs and playing last minute pop-up shows across the country.

What Will Jack White Do Next?

In December the rocker revealed he has teamed with the iconic former shoe polish brand Shinola. Yes, that Shinola. The company went defunct in the '60s and in the early 2010s was brought back to life as timepiece makers.

White shared that he and Shinola are releasing a rare limited edition analog clock that is only available in-store at select Third Man locations,

Third Man Records partnered with Shinola to make a limited edition Detroit timepiece that combines two analog mediums. The TMR + Shinola clock is housed in a Third Man colored case of ocean-bound plastic and powered by a quartz movement, and each clock has luminous hands for easy reading in the dark.

In the past Shinola has created limited edition timepieces for such Purely Michigan events as the Bayview Mackinac Boat Race so we love to see the company continue this trend of creating signature Michigan-inspired timepieces. Details on the new clock here.

Celebrities You're Likely To See In Michigan This Summer These celebs just can't get enough of the Great Lakes State! Have you ever had a famous encounter in Michigan? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon