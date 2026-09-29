I see a lot of drivers approaching downtown Kalamazoo via the traffic circle near Gull Road and Harrison Street, so I wanted to make sure you knew about this upcoming closure that could affect your daily commute.

Harrison St. Railroad Crossing Will Close Beginning Monday, October 5

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I'm a little salty after being side-swiped this morning in downtown Kalamazoo by some girl in a patchwork hat and big sunglasses driving a white SUV with Michigan license plate: EHV 802. She could not have cared less that she was actively hitting my car, turned down Rose St. in front of the Radisson, and simply went on her merry way without a care in the world.

My advice for driving in downtown Kalamazoo? Don't.

Scene of the Crime: Park St and W Michigan - Google Maps/Canva Downtown Kalamazoo Park Street

Why do the lanes shift over like that?! Out of town drivers, let alone Kalamazoo locals, can't handle it. I'm just one of countless drivers who have been side-swiped there.

Anyway, if you must drive through downtown Kalamazoo, make sure you know about this closure at the Harrison St. railroad crossing which is set to take place Monday, October 5 through Friday, October 9. According to a post from The City, the closure is, "to accommodate railroad infrastructure upgrades."

Speaking of "railroad upgrades", can we talk about the tremendous improvement to the railroad crossing on Crosstown Parkway between Portage St. and Mills? Drivers no longer have to slow down to a crawl to safely crossing the railroad tracks without serious damage to their car-- and their hearts. Now? It's smooth as butter, baby!

Crosstown Parkway crossing - Google Maps Crosstown Parkway railroad crossing Kalamazoo

But...who hit my car?