When I was searching for a good grill to fire up my summer this year, I came across a lot of really good options. As someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, and made cooking my life for about 15 years, it's always been important to have the right tools to work with while cooking and grilling. Funny enough, I stumbled upon Kalamazoo Grills, which is made by Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, but was absolutely floored when I saw the prices. I wanted to support a local company and it was cool we have our own grill, but these are clearly not for the casual griller.

I saw their grills cost anywhere from $6,000 for Kamado grill, all the way up to over $33,000 for a Gaucho grill. Don't get me wrong, these things look AMAZING, and if I was cooking with one in a restaurant I'm sure I'd be having a blast. I wanted to know though, “Are they worth it for that much money?”

What Are People Saying About Kalamazoo Grills?

Back in 2013, someone from Forbes who got to test out one of these grills referred to it as " the Rolls Royce of barbecue grills," saying:

So my first thought was, what could this one possibly do that would make it worth as much as a new car? The answer is simple - it does everything better. Three weeks later the grill is crated back up and headed back to its birthplace in Michigan, and I miss it.

Honestly, I think if a grill is as expensive as a luxury car, it's got to be of the highest quality. But anything in the 4 digit realm is WAY out of my league. These grills seem like a good idea for anyone who's got rich taste, or a high end restaurant, but they're clearly meant for those who can drop 17 grand without thinking twice, which there are very few of.

Other Grills Made In West Michigan

There are actually a lot of grill companies in Michigan who also make high end grills. Holland is home to Grilla Grills, which feature a lot smokers, are pricey, but only over the $1,000 mark.

Grillworks, based out of Marshall, also send high end wood fire grills, which also range between $3,000 to $33,000.

It turns out there are some serious grillers in West Michigan.