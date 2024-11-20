Snow Alert: Kalamazoo Set To Receive 3 Inches On Thursday

Kalamazoo is expected to get up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

We haven't had snow on the ground in Kalamazoo for the last 8 months. That's expected to change tomorrow (Thursday, November 2024.) To be clear, getting snow accumulation a week before Thanksgiving in Southwest Michigan is not rare. In fact, this is right on time. On average, Kalamazoo usually gets about an inch of accumulation around November 17th for its first snow according to data collected by Western Michigan University.

We could see up to 3 inches of wet snow tomorrow according to Jeff Porter and WWMT News Channel 3.

Wednesday Night: Rain mixes with wet snow in the evening, continuing overnight. Low 32.

Rain mixes with wet snow in the evening, continuing overnight. Low 32. Thursday: Wintry mix of rain and snow with 1-3" of accumulation possible on grassy areas. High 37.

Wintry mix of rain and snow with 1-3" of accumulation possible on grassy areas. High 37. Thursday Night: Cloudy with a low of 35.

Cloudy with a low of 35. Friday: Scattered rain showers, possibly mixed with wet snow in the morning. High 45.

The 10-Day Forecast from Weather.com is predicting more snow at the end of November into the beginning of December. But no white Thanksgiving.

Friday, November 29th: Morning snow showers with a of high 37° and a low of 26°

Morning snow showers with a of high 37° and a low of 26° Saturday, November 30th: Morning snow showers with a high of 34° and a low of 24°

Morning snow showers with a high of 34° and a low of 24° Sunday, December 1st: Snow showers with a high of 33° and a low of 27°

