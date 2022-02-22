What goes on in Kalamazoo after dark? As the famous saying goes, "Nothing good ever happens after midnight" and that more than likely rings true for the city of Kalamazoo. Especially in these "unprecedented times" there is much debate over safety in our city.

With a recent string of late night vandalisms, including local favorite The Victorian Bakery, in addition to neighborhood shootings and police incidents, locals have been wondering-- does Kalamazoo have a curfew? Here's what you need to know:

Curfew for Minors

When it comes to Kalamazoo residents under 17 years old, per city ordinance it is unlawful to be "in or on any street, alley or public place in the City between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 6:00 a.m."

However, there are a few exceptions to that rule including if the minor is:

Accompanied by a parent or guardian

Running an errand for their parent/guardian and has prior written consent

Going to or from work and has written approval from their employer

Coming directly home from an event or "special entertainment of an instructive or beneficial character" providing the minor has written permission

In addition, it is lawful for the minor to operate a motor vehicle during the hours of midnight and 6:00 a.m. providing the minor is "operating...within the scope of his or her license."

Under Age 12

The ordinance goes even further to clarify that any children under the age of 12 shall not be on any street or public space between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. unless accompanied by their parent or guardian.

You've Gotten Caught, Now What?

Public Safety Chief Jim Mallery told MLive, "initial curfew-violation contacts generally result in a call to parents or guardians to pick up the young person at Public Safety headquarters." However, the next step for minors who are repeated curfew violators is a juvenile court petition. It is also the duty of the parent/guardian to not allow such violations in the first place.

In Case of Emergency

In 2020 the City of Kalamazoo declared an emergency curfew after a night of protests, vandalism, fires, and damage to police cruisers took place. Those who violated the emergency curfew and were caught on the streets between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. faced a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $500 or 90 days in jail. In response to the emergency order the City said they support the right to have everyone's voices be heard but, "community members are asked to voluntarily comply with the curfew and peace zone to prevent further damage or injury in our community."

Keep your wits about you and stay safe, Kalamazoo!