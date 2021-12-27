The holidays really seemed to sneak up on us this year, and now that Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are all over, it's time to start thinking about the next holiday season. Kalamazoo was lucky this year, as we saw the return of the holiday parade, after it being cancelled in 2020. But there is one thing in particular I think Kalamazoo is in need of and would really make our city a "must see" around the holiday season.

The Big Bright Light Show is something that was dreamed up in Rochester, Michigan and every year it brings tens of thousands of people downtown for one of the biggest light shows in the country, and it is only a 2 hour 15 minute drive from Kalamazoo. Every year, all their buildings are decorated with assigned color schemes, totaling more than 1.5 million individual Christmas lights.

Why Bring A Big Bright Light Show To Kalamazoo

There are plenty of reasons that I feel a big bright light show type holiday event would be incredibly beneficial to the Downtown area and the city in general. Here are a few of those reasons:

Drive The Local Economy

Hosting an event where millions of lights string the downtown buildings would drive people to local shops and businesses to help drive in some money into the local business market. They can enjoy the lights, then stop in and shop.

Imagine The Sight

Can you imagine how it would look if the Exchange building was strung top to bottom with hundreds of thousands of lights? Standing next to other light strung buildings would really make it stand out.

Breaking Winter Depression

Getting out of the house where all we see out the window are gloomy grey skies, and out exercising and enjoying an array of colors is just the thing to help break us free from feeling like hermit-ing through the winter.