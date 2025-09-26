Not just a local fan favorite, Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car is now earning international acclaim!

When was the last time you saw Ridiculous Steve and his Big Banana Car cruising around Kalamazoo? I’ll admit, I started to get a little worried when I noticed Ridiculous Steve and his 4-wheel-drive banana car were M.I.A. this summer.

Normally, you can spot Steve Braithwaite and his iconic vehicle parked at local ice cream stands, spreading joy to both kids and the young at heart. However, this summer the pair were nowhere to be found!

Steve often takes the Big Banana Car down south for the winter where he continues to spread joy and cheer across the country; this season I was worried he wasn't going to return. However, it sounds as though Steve's schedule changed at the last minute:

I was expecting to be gone for a couple of years but, as we all know, plans change. Mostly in a good way I should add. I'll be talking about them soon. - Big Banana Car via Facebook

At one point there was talk of the Big Banana Car getting its own TV show to document its travels, but I'm guessing that fell through. That brought Steve and the Banana Car back to its home base in Southwest Michigan, but it appears they didn't stick around very long as Steve shared this exciting update on Facebook.

According to the Guinness website Ridiculous Steve's Big Banana Car currently holds the record for "Longest custom banana car" and is believed to be the only 4-wheel drive banana car in the world.

Now, to be clear, as I recall as recently as 2023 Steve and the Banana Car have held this record, so this appears to be a re-certification of his world record. Look for the Big Banana Car in the next Guinness Book of World Records on store shelves soon!

