Michigan officials track rapid spread of invasive jumping worms across the state. Here's what you should be on the lookout for:

According to experts at the Michigan State University Extension, the worms can jump nearly a foot in the air as a defense mechanism!

This certainly gives new meaning to creepy crawlies as Michigan deals with the rise of invasive Jumping Worms. Here’s what to know about the species now spreading across the state.

Much like we were warned about venomous joro spiders and the spongy moth caterpillar, the headlines urging residents to lookout for invasive, giant jumping earthworms seemed sensationalized-- or so we thought.

Well, apparently, we thought wrong!

Lansing's WILX confirms the invasive worms, which are large enough to be easily mistaken for a baby snake, has been detected in major Michigan cities such as Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Detroit. Conservation experts at MSU say these small worms can have a big impact explaining,

Activities of jumping worms change characteristics of the soil and alter the soil surface, destroying habitat that is important for native insects, ground nesting birds, and other small animals. These conditions make it difficult or even impossible for some native plants and local wildlife to survive and make the land more prone to colonization by other invasive species that are tolerant of poor soil conditions.

How can you identify a jumping worm?

Oh, you'll know it when you see it! Aside from their large size and thrashing movements, they have, "large mouths that can be readily seen". I don't know about you, but I do not like the sound of that. This is giving me flashbacks to the movie Tremors!

Experts ask those who encounter invasive jumping worms to report them to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network here.

