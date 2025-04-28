Many Michigan and Indiana residents stock their refrigerators with their favorite drinks. However, residents are being warned to check their refrigerators for a drink that could make them sick.

Potentially Toxic Drinks Recalled From Michigan & Indiana Stores

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), thousands of bottles of apple juice have been recalled in Michigan, Indiana, and 26 other states due to patulin contamination, a toxic substance produced by certain molds. The recall is listed as Class II, meaning the use of or exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." The recall affects the following products:

S Martinelli & Company voluntarily recalled More than 7,000 cases (over 170,000 bottles) of apple juice, citing "potential contamination with patulin". The juice was sold in 10-ounce “bulbous/round glass bottle(s)" with a "white metal screw top lid," per the FDA's enforcement report. The recalled bottles, which are sold in four-packs, have a best-by date of December 5, 2026, and the UPC 0 41244 04102 2. If you recently bought Martinelli’s apple juice, double-check the label for that UPC and best-by date.

According to the World Health Organization, patulin is a poisonous substance often found in rotting apples and apple products. Symptoms from consuming patulin include nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances, and vomiting. So far, there have been no reports of illness from drinking the apple juice. However, that doesn’t mean it’s safe to drink. Residents in Michigan and Indiana who have purchased the juice should not consume it and should either discard it or return it to their place of purchase.

