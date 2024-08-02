New Restaurant Now Open Inside Former Kalamazoo Fricano’s
What a relief! That didn't take long.
Just months after Phil Fricano decided to retire and sell the family restaurant after 45 years in business, a new eatery has opened in its place.
The 2nd oldest Fricano's location closed its doors on June 29, 2024. Now, two lifelong friends have decided to invest in a joint venture as they bring new life into the building at 7454 N. 6th Street as Joe Shmoe's restaurant just officially opened its doors.
Who's Joe Shmoe?
Co-owner Dan Miller tells MLive the name was inspired by a running family joke,
I can always remember my dad’s uncle, [thinking] of somebody’s name, they’re like, ‘You know, Joe Shmoe up the road
Miller and friend John Newby are the new owners; the pair say they plan to maintain the same family-friendly atmosphere of Fricano's and even some of their signature dishes.
Newby has prior experience in the restaurant biz having owned both now-closed establishments Wayside West and the infamous Y-Bar.
The duo intend to expand the restaurant's current bar area and incorporate some of their own dishes including Newby's acclaimed gumbo recipe. Patrons can expect menu items to range between $10-$20 featuring entrees like perch, pizza, burgers, pasta, and more.
Joe Shmoe's officially opened its doors for business on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 4:00 p.m. to midnight, closed Mondays.
Here's what customers have to say about the new establishment on social media so far:
- "I just had a pizza from there, first take-out pizza. Delicious, every bit as good as when it was Fricanos!" - Wayne Gorsline
- "Was in tonight! Fantastic service, pizza and atmosphere!!! Everything was running extremely well for an opening night ! Congratulations Jon and Dan" - Laura Birdsall
- "Welcome ! we ate there quite often. Their ribs are phenomenal. I'm glad you're keeping some things the same" - ConnieMike Booth
New West Michigan Restaurants 2024
Gallery Credit: Janna
Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Michigan Food Items
Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson
Here Are 5 Inclusive Playgrounds Located in SW Michigan
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon