What a relief! That didn't take long.

Just months after Phil Fricano decided to retire and sell the family restaurant after 45 years in business, a new eatery has opened in its place.

Get our free mobile app

The 2nd oldest Fricano's location closed its doors on June 29, 2024. Now, two lifelong friends have decided to invest in a joint venture as they bring new life into the building at 7454 N. 6th Street as Joe Shmoe's restaurant just officially opened its doors.



Fricanos Kalamazoo Fricano's - Google Maps loading...

Who's Joe Shmoe?

Co-owner Dan Miller tells MLive the name was inspired by a running family joke,

I can always remember my dad’s uncle, [thinking] of somebody’s name, they’re like, ‘You know, Joe Shmoe up the road

Miller and friend John Newby are the new owners; the pair say they plan to maintain the same family-friendly atmosphere of Fricano's and even some of their signature dishes.

Newby has prior experience in the restaurant biz having owned both now-closed establishments Wayside West and the infamous Y-Bar.

wayside west kalamazoo Wayside West, Kalamazoo- Google Maps loading...

The duo intend to expand the restaurant's current bar area and incorporate some of their own dishes including Newby's acclaimed gumbo recipe. Patrons can expect menu items to range between $10-$20 featuring entrees like perch, pizza, burgers, pasta, and more.

Joe Shmoe's officially opened its doors for business on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 4:00 p.m. to midnight, closed Mondays.

Here's what customers have to say about the new establishment on social media so far:

"I just had a pizza from there, first take-out pizza. Delicious, every bit as good as when it was Fricanos!" - Wayne Gorsline

"Was in tonight! Fantastic service, pizza and atmosphere!!! Everything was running extremely well for an opening night ! Congratulations Jon and Dan" - Laura Birdsall

"Welcome ! we ate there quite often. Their ribs are phenomenal. I'm glad you're keeping some things the same" - ConnieMike Booth

New West Michigan Restaurants 2024 More than 20 new restaurants , including authentic Mexican eateries, brunch joints, African-fusion restaurants, juice bars, Italian spots and more have opened so far in West Michigan in 2024.

How many have you been to?

As more restaurants open up, we'll add them to the list! So be sure to check back. Gallery Credit: Janna

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Michigan Food Items Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson