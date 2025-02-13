Major Craft Store Shutting Down 500 Locations, Michigan Affected
Several major retail chains in Michigan have announced massive closures this year and one major craft and fabric store will permanently close locations in Michigan and the U.S.
Several brands in Michigan, including Party City, Big Lots, and The Container Store, have filed for bankruptcy and closed underperforming locations. The pandemic's impact on retail, along with factors like inflation and rising labor costs, has caused many brick-and-mortar stores to struggle to stay afloat. After filing for bankruptcy twice, one beloved craft store shut down 500 locations.
JoAnn filed for bankruptcy in March 2024 and became a private company, keeping its stores open. However, sluggish sales and inventory issues forced Joann to file again for Chapter 11. According to company documents, the chain will close 34 of 41 Michigan stores. A company spokesperson tells USA Today:
"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,"
The following locations are set for closure in Michigan:
- Adrian
- Allen Park
- Alpena
- Ann Arbor
- Auburn Hills
- Battle Creek
- Benton Harbor
- Big Rapids
- Bloomfield Hills
- Brighton
- Burton
- Canton
- Chesterfield
- Essexville
- Flint
- Fort Gratiot
- Grandville
- Grosse Pointe
- Holland
- Jackson
- Lansing
- Lapeer
- Madison Heights
- Midland
- Norton Shores
- Novi
- Petoskey
- Rochester Hills
- Roseville
- Saginaw
- Shelby Township
- Taylor
- Ypsilanti
The stores that will remain open include:
- Comstock Park
- Grand Rapids
- Lansing
- Livonia
- Mt. Pleasant
- Portage
- Traverse City
- White Lake
