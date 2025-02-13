Several major retail chains in Michigan have announced massive closures this year and one major craft and fabric store will permanently close locations in Michigan and the U.S.

Major Craft Store Shutting Down 500 Locations, Michigan Affected

Several brands in Michigan, including Party City, Big Lots, and The Container Store, have filed for bankruptcy and closed underperforming locations. The pandemic's impact on retail, along with factors like inflation and rising labor costs, has caused many brick-and-mortar stores to struggle to stay afloat. After filing for bankruptcy twice, one beloved craft store shut down 500 locations.

JoAnn filed for bankruptcy in March 2024 and became a private company, keeping its stores open. However, sluggish sales and inventory issues forced Joann to file again for Chapter 11. According to company documents, the chain will close 34 of 41 Michigan stores. A company spokesperson tells USA Today:

"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,"

The following locations are set for closure in Michigan:

Adrian

Allen Park

Alpena

Ann Arbor

Auburn Hills

Battle Creek

Benton Harbor

Big Rapids

Bloomfield Hills

Brighton

Burton

Canton

Chesterfield

Essexville

Flint

Fort Gratiot

Grandville

Grosse Pointe

Holland

Jackson

Lansing

Lapeer

Madison Heights

Midland

Norton Shores

Novi

Petoskey

Rochester Hills

Roseville

Saginaw

Shelby Township

Taylor

Ypsilanti

The stores that will remain open include:

Comstock Park

Grand Rapids

Lansing

Livonia

Mt. Pleasant

Portage

Traverse City

White Lake

