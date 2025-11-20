Ice cream is a popular choice in Michigan and Indiana for a sweet treat after a meal, and many residents keep their favorite brand on hand to enjoy when cravings strike. However, residents in both states are being warned to check their freezers for recalled ice cream that could potentially cause serious illness.

Ice Cream Recall Hits Major Retail Stores In Michigan And Indiana

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ice cream products distributed in grocery stores in Michigan and Indiana are being recalled due to concerns they may contain undeclared wheat and soy ingredients, two serious and potentially life-threatening allergens. Common symptoms of allergic reactions to wheat and soy include hives, congestion, trouble breathing, nausea, swelling or itching of the mouth and throat, diarrhea, and anaphylaxis.

The recall was initiated after a crunch topping from a separate product was accidentally introduced to the recalled batch. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which are not declared on the packaging. Michigan and Indiana residents are urged to check their freezers for the following product:

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is voluntarily recalling one batch of their Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars due to the undeclared allergens.

The recalled cartons can be identified using the following batch code found on the top of the carton: 25-210.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported thus far; however, customers who have purchased the product are instructed to return it to their place of purchase for a refund.

