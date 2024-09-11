Beware-Dangerous Invasive Plant Now Spreading Rapidly In Michigan

As the summer season ends in Michigan, many residents look forward to seeing the fall foliage as the leaves change colors across the state. But one plant is also showing up this time of year and one you don't want to see as it causes big problems. Officials warn Michigan residents to beware of this dangerous invasive plant spreading rapidly in the Great Lakes State.

Dangerous Invasive Plant Now Spreading Rapidly In Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) watchlist identifies species that could threaten the state's environment, economy, or human health. While this invasive species isn't dangerous to humans, it poses another severe threat to Michigan residents.

According to WZZM, officials warn that an invasive Japanese Knotweed plant is spreading rapidly in Michigan. Residents are urged to look for plants growing near the driveway and foundation of their homes as they could cause significant damage.

The Japanese Knotweed grows aggressively and is so strong it can bust through concrete. The plant is also harmful to the ecosystem as it takes over native plants by blocking sunlight and releases a chemical to suppress the growth of competing plants. The Michigan DNR says flowers bloom in August and September and the plant can grow from 3-10 feet high. The DNR also warns that eradicating the Japanese Knotweed can be difficult and offers tips and solutions to remove the plant. Residents can report this and other invasive species using the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network (MISIN) online reporting tool.

