Since 2008, the yearly Jam for the Cure event has raised thousands of dollars to help people fighting cancer. The annual fundraiser was first started in 2008 and since then has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, while also giving people a day to have fun and enjoy the beauty of life. That's exactly what they plan on doing once again, this year at Dark Horse Brewery in Marshall on Saturday, August 13th. There will be live music from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament and live auction, as the organizers gave a brief history of the event:

First, all money raised was donated to ACS and the Calhoun County East Relay. In 2017, the Jam for the Cure Endowed fund with Marshall Community Foundation was established and money raised went into the endowment fund. In 2019, Jam for the Cure became a 501c3 non-profit private foundation. Jam for the Cure began in 2008, as a vision of our late co-founder Ken “Kenny” Huggett and his wife Theresa. For years the Huggett’s had been active with the ACS Calhoun County East Relay for Life event, however, after his cancer diagnosis Ken wanted to do more.

How To Donate

There are always opportunities to sponsor, donate and volunteer for Jam For The Cure. If this is something you're interested in doing, please contact them via email at jam.4.the.cure53@gmail.com.

Musical Lineup

As of now, this is their musical lineup for the day:

· Flannel Waste – 2:30pm

· Cricket Creek – 3:30pm

· His Boy Elroy – 4:30pm

· Chameleon MI – 5:30pm

· The Iconix – 8:15pm

· Megan Rae Band – 9:15pm

More information on the event can be seen here. Proceeds from the Jam & Riders events will assist residents of Calhoun County (MI) with a cancer diagnosis and pay towards Medical Co-pays, Prescription & Medical Equipment costs, and is a non-profit organization 501c3.