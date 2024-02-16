Warning: Popular Candy Sold in Michigan May Cause Cancer

A handful of candies sold in Michigan contain an ingredient that the Center for Science in the Public Interest warns may cause cancer.

With Valentine's Day behind us, we have another big candy-rich Holiday coming up with Easter on Sunday, March 31st. A food and health watchdog group called the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) is warning us to watch out for candy products that can be purchased in Michigan that contain the ingredient FD&C Red No. 3 a.k.a. Red Dye No. 3. The use of this chemical in cosmetics has been banned for decades because it gave rats cancer during testing. However, the FDA never banned its use in food products. The CSPI and several other groups want this to change according to Consumer Reports,

The Center for Science in the Public Interest sent a petition to the FDA urging the agency to prohibit Red Dye No. 3 in food, dietary supplements, and ingested drugs. Consumer Reports signed it, along with 20 other advocacy groups and three individuals.

There are conflicts with many studies showing this chemical is dangerous and others saying that Red Dye No.3 is dangerous for rats in high doses but not humans at the small amount that we consume it. Better safe than sorry? Here are candy products that contain the controversial chemical according to Sacbee.com.

5 Candy Products That Contain Red Dye No. 3

Dubble Bubble Original 1928 Flavor.

Double Bubble (the original flavor) contains Red Dye No. 3

Certain colors of Peeps.

Some flavors of Peeps contain Red Dye No. 3

Candy Corn.

Candy Corn contains Red Dye No. 3

Strawberry Pop Rings

Strawberry Ring Pops contain Red Dye No. 3

Multiple flavors of Pez candies.

Multiple flavors of pez candy contain Red Dye No. 3

