A pop-up experience is again coming to Goose Island in Chicago, only this time it's delivering something for all lovers of Fall. Whether it's pumpkin spice or jack-o-lanterns, Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up will welcome thousands of guests on September 22nd, 2022. Jack's is the same company that also has the Big City Ranch pop-up for all the country fans and the Neon Summer pop-up, which hosts a series of activities under neon glow lights. This event will be held in the same location as all their other ones at 1265 West Le Moyne Street Chicago, IL, as they announced recently:

Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up returns to Goose Island for an unforgettable 2-acre, 100% outdoor fall experience with Chicago’s largest corn maze, hidden boozy bar, axe throwing, carnival games, music, fortune telling, three full-service bars, and one-of-a-kind Instagram photo ops Purchase your tickets from the link in our bio.

Get our free mobile app

What To Expect

As their announcement mentioned there will be all sorts of things to check out, including the over 10,000 pumpkins that will be on-site, as well as lots of cool places to get your selfie game on.

Tickets

Pre-sale tickets went on sale in August but that time period has ended. Tickets for the event will be available soon and you can check back on their website once they're available to purchase them.

All ages are welcome to stay throughout the event, at parents' discretion. After 7 p.m., those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Children 4 years and under get in for free. Every guest 5 years and over requires an individual ticket or package to enter. 18+ for Axe Throwing & 21+ for access to full bars.