Venture to Wild Africa and back while taking in panoramic views of the savanna and animals. For $40/person, participants receive race entry into either the Gazelle Gallop or Sloth Walk, free day-of admission to the zoo, a Cheetah Chase cotton t-shirt, and their first brew free (for 21+ with valid ID only). Bell’s Brewery is back and will be featured in two locations on zoo grounds pouring their well-known and well-loved brews: Oberon and Two-Hearted Ale. And NEW this year is “Cots & Spots:” an optional overnight experience for participants to stay in one of Wild Africa’s eight tented camps. Don’t miss out on this exciting event! - Binder Park Zoo release

The “Cots & Spots” is an opportunity to overnight at the Zoo on Friday, June 22nd. Not only to they serve you a a spaghetti dinner, but there's also an evening hike and morning “animal yoga". Although it's a little pricey, it's is a unique experience you can't just do at any playground. (Up to four people per tent is a flat fee of $240, and each additional person up to eight is $50 apiece. Everyone in the tent has to be at least six, and there are some restrictions) Again, contact Binder Park Zoo via their website.