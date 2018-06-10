‘It’s Like Running in Africa'; Binder Park Zoo’s Cheetah Chase Is June 23rd
If you're a runner, Binder Park Zoo's Cheetah Chase might the closest way you'll have to experience a run in Africa.
The 12th Cheetah Chase 5k is Saturday, June 23rd. Register online today for the Cheetah Chase at binderparkzoo.org.
Venture to Wild Africa and back while taking in panoramic views of the savanna and animals. For $40/person, participants receive race entry into either the Gazelle Gallop or Sloth Walk, free day-of admission to the zoo, a Cheetah Chase cotton t-shirt, and their first brew free (for 21+ with valid ID only). Bell’s Brewery is back and will be featured in two locations on zoo grounds pouring their well-known and well-loved brews: Oberon and Two-Hearted Ale. And NEW this year is “Cots & Spots:” an optional overnight experience for participants to stay in one of Wild Africa’s eight tented camps. Don’t miss out on this exciting event! - Binder Park Zoo release
The “Cots & Spots” is an opportunity to overnight at the Zoo on Friday, June 22nd. Not only to they serve you a a spaghetti dinner, but there's also an evening hike and morning “animal yoga". Although it's a little pricey, it's is a unique experience you can't just do at any playground. (Up to four people per tent is a flat fee of $240, and each additional person up to eight is $50 apiece. Everyone in the tent has to be at least six, and there are some restrictions) Again, contact Binder Park Zoo via their website.
