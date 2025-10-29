Winter storms can be beautiful, but they can also be dangerous for your belongings. Here’s a heads-up on what to keep inside this season. Leaving one of these items in your car this winter in Michigan could have devastating results.

9 Things Michiganders Shouldn't Leave In Their Freezing Cars

Pop/Soda

Getty Images

Leaving cans of pop or worse, beer, in your car during freezing weather is a recipe for disaster. When water freezes, it expands, and when you mix that with carbonation and syrup, you’re basically setting off a sticky explosion that’ll cling to your car for months.

Cell phones and other electronics

Getty Images

Many cell phones and electronics use Lithium-ion batteries. These batteries will rapidly drain and sometimes just stop working when left in your car during frigid temperatures.

Canned Foods

Getty Images

The contents of canned food can spoil without you knowing it if frozen in your car. The USDA suggests you throw it out.

Cans of food that freeze accidentally, such as those left in a car or basement in sub-zero temperatures, can be unsafe to eat.

Music Instruments

Photo by Udara on Unsplash

The Quora Assistant Bot points out that both extreme hot and cold weather could destroy wooden instruments like acoustic guitars.

Extreme temperature changes can cause the wood to expand and contract, leading to potential damage such as cracking or warping.

Eggs

Getty Images

The USDA cautions you not to eat an egg that has frozen in its shell.

Shell eggs should not be frozen. If an egg accidentally freezes and the shell cracks during freezing, discard the egg.

Medications

Getty Images

Extreme hot and cold weather can lessen the potency or even make your medication dangerous. Baystate Health warns against leaving medications in your car,

Keep medicine with you. When traveling, never leave medications in a very hot or cold car, and don't store them in your trunk.

A Low Gas Tank

Photo by Krishnajith Shaji on Unsplash

The Chicago Tribune points out that keeping your vehicle filled to at least half a tank will help prevent your fuel line from freezing.

Babies or Elderly People

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Leaving young children or elderly loved ones in an unheated car during a frigid Michigan winter can quickly lead to hypothermia, according to USA Today.

Pets

Photo by Anand Thakur on Unsplash

Leaving a pet in a cold car during a Michigan winter is downright cruel. According to AutoBodyXperts.com it can quickly lead to the death of your pet,

If you leave your dog in the car on cold days, they can get hypothermia. Just like in the summer, your dog can suffocate in the car no matter what the temperature is. In the worst case, if left in the car in the winter or cold weather, your dog can actually freeze to death.

