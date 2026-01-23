Many Michigan residents recycle to help reduce waste and keep our communities clean. But, before we do our part to help keep things from piling up in landfills, there are some items you won't be able to recycle in the Great Lakes state.

Warning: These Items Are Banned From Recycling Bins In Michigan

According to Michigan EGLE, recycling supports a “loop” in which natural resources are not wasted. With convenient public drop boxes, residential recycle bins, and drop-off locations, recycling is also more convenient than ever. However, experts warn Michigan residents not to assume that an item can be recycled, as this may cause major problems for local recycling programs.

“I am not sure if this item can be recycled, but I’ll throw it in anyway, just in case…”

This is a statement that most avid recyclers have said at one point or another. This habit is referred to as “wishful recycling.” While intentions are good, putting materials into the recycling bin that shouldn’t be there slows down the entire recycling process. Knowing which products can be recycled and which ones can't may be confusing. According to the EGLE:

Recycling isn’t as straightforward as searching for a recycling symbol on a product. Many packages wear the “recycle” symbol but require a special recycling process that may not be available in your area. This is something that many people don’t realize before tossing an item into the recycling bin or choosing to toss it in the trash.

Michigan residents are warned that these items are not accepted in recycling bins and are urged to check the list below.



