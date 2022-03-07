Is This Battle Creek’s Cheapest Home at Less Than $48,000?

While this may not be the home of your dreams, at less than $48,000 you can afford to make it your own.

The housing market has been hot! Homes are being purchased as quickly as they go on the market. Many times selling for more than the listing price. While we all have a list of amenities we'd like in our dream home, the price tag that goes with it makes it unattainable for many of us.

While this home needs a lot of work, whoever buys it will have the opportunity to turn it whatever they want. Once you clean the grime, toss the stuff in disrepair, a blank canvass will be waiting for your touch.

This home is located on Somerset Avenue in Battle Creek. It has four bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dining room, kitchen, living room, full basement, enclosed front porch, and a detached two-car garage.

The house is 956 square feet and sits on a 7,841 square foot lot. You can view the listing for the home and get connected to the real estate agent by clicking here.

