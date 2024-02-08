This is the Cheapest City in Michigan to Buy a House

Would you buy a home in this affordable Michigan town?

24/7 Wall St. released a report using data from realtor.com to find the most affordable city in each state to buy a home. If I'm being honest, I did not think Saginaw would have the cheapest median house price in Michigan. Important note, 24/7 Wall St. does not mention what the population minimum was for the methodology of this report. In fact, if you click the link for "detailed methodology" it just takes you to the same page you were on previously.

Cheapest City in Michigan to Buy a House: Saginaw, Michigan

The median list price for Saginaw, Michigan in 2023 was $149,000 compared to Michigan: $280,000.

Year-over-year change in median list price: +1.8% compared to Michigan: +8.1%.

The median home size on the market is 1,552 sq. ft. compared to Michigan: 1,603 sq. ft.

Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in Each Midwest State

Illinois: Macomb - Median list price: $69,900

Indiana: Marion - Median list price: $92,500

Iowa: Fort Madison-Keokuk - Median list price: $125,000

Kansas: Atchison - Median list price: $120,000

Michigan: Saginaw - Median list price: $149,000

Minnesota: Marshall - Median list price: $186,185

Missouri: Kennett - Median list price: $102,200

Nebraska: Scottsbluff - Median list price: $254,950

North Dakota: Jamestown - Median list price: $179,900

Ohio: Portsmouth - Median list price: $129,500

South Dakota: Vermillion - Median list price: $199,900

Wisconsin: Marinette - Median list price: $222,400

*Median list prices are according to 247wallst.com as of April of 2023.

The cheapest city to buy a house overall was Clarksdale, Mississippi with a median price of $55,000. The most expensive city was Hilo, Hawaii at $645,000.

Click here to see the full list.

