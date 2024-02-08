This is the Cheapest City in Michigan to Buy a House
Would you buy a home in this affordable Michigan town?
24/7 Wall St. released a report using data from realtor.com to find the most affordable city in each state to buy a home. If I'm being honest, I did not think Saginaw would have the cheapest median house price in Michigan. Important note, 24/7 Wall St. does not mention what the population minimum was for the methodology of this report. In fact, if you click the link for "detailed methodology" it just takes you to the same page you were on previously.
Get our free mobile app
Cheapest City in Michigan to Buy a House: Saginaw, Michigan
- The median list price for Saginaw, Michigan in 2023 was $149,000 compared to Michigan: $280,000.
- Year-over-year change in median list price: +1.8% compared to Michigan: +8.1%.
- The median home size on the market is 1,552 sq. ft. compared to Michigan: 1,603 sq. ft.
Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in Each Midwest State
- Illinois: Macomb - Median list price: $69,900
- Indiana: Marion - Median list price: $92,500
- Iowa: Fort Madison-Keokuk - Median list price: $125,000
- Kansas: Atchison - Median list price: $120,000
- Michigan: Saginaw - Median list price: $149,000
- Minnesota: Marshall - Median list price: $186,185
- Missouri: Kennett - Median list price: $102,200
- Nebraska: Scottsbluff - Median list price: $254,950
- North Dakota: Jamestown - Median list price: $179,900
- Ohio: Portsmouth - Median list price: $129,500
- South Dakota: Vermillion - Median list price: $199,900
- Wisconsin: Marinette - Median list price: $222,400
*Median list prices are according to 247wallst.com as of April of 2023.
The cheapest city to buy a house overall was Clarksdale, Mississippi with a median price of $55,000. The most expensive city was Hilo, Hawaii at $645,000.
Click here to see the full list.