Is Blake Corum’s Return The Key To A University Of Michigan Championship?

Earlier this week, the University of Michigan football team received some of the best news they could ask for after dropping its College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs. This is news that could give them hopes of returning to the biggest stage in College Football.

U of M is one of the most dominating teams in College Football history and has returned to that fashion after a long hiatus. They've done so behind a strong running game, and I believe that success will continue as star running back Blake Corum announced that he would return for his senior season.

Corum was basically the nation's best running back last year before missing the final three and a half games for the Wolverines. He finished with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries while also hauling in 11 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown as he was a part of one of the nation's best backfields alongside Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings.

Corum on the Carry

Corum on the carry is like music to the ears of Michigan fans as he racks up yards and scores touchdowns as he rumbles through defenses. These words could also be the theme of this past season and will most likely be the theme for the upcoming season as well.

The end of the season was hurtful for Michigan fans as they saw their beloved Wolverines fall to the TCU Horned Frogs as the offense had nothing going. Many believe it was due to not having their workhouse in the backfield to power the offense.

Scoring a total of 19 touchdowns and racking up 1,543 all-purpose yards, it's clear that he is a huge part of their offensive scheme. With his return, I would expect the gameplan to remain the same pending his health.

If Corum returns fully healthy and remains 100% throughout the year, I believe the Wolverines will have enough to win their first FBS Football Championship since the controversial 1997 championship. Do you agree or do you think I'm off my rocker and need to come back to Earth?

