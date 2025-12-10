Michigan residents are preparing for the holiday season with plenty of shopping for family and friends on their Christmas list. However, federal officials warn thieves are using the holiday gift-giving season to scam unsuspecting Michigan residents out of cash and personal information.

IRS Raises Alarm Over Holiday Scams Targeting Michigan Residents

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) works to protect the tax system and taxpayers from identity theft and associated fraud, particularly as scam activity surges ahead of the Christmas season. The holidays coincide with the approach of tax filing season, creating a lucrative window for scammers to target consumers, tax professionals, and businesses. And the IRS is sounding the alarm for Michigan residents and taxpayers nationwide that scams are on the rise this December and are more deceptive and believable than ever.

The IRS highlighted a variety of scam types growing in frequency and sophistication. They include:

Phishing and smishing scams: Criminals use phishing and smishing attempts through email and text messages. These messages often demand immediate payment or urge recipients to click links or download attachments, which can expose personal or financial information.

Social media scams: Fraudulent tax advice from influencers, scheme-promoting posts, and fake offers that mislead taxpayers over credit or refund eligibility. Posts may put people in touch with scammers.

Targeting of seniors: Scammers often target people over 65 or nearing retirement, seeking personal details, financial information, or cash. Once they get money, they usually demand more.

As the agency notes, most scams rely on creating a sense of urgency and confusion. As the holiday season approaches, the reminder is to pause, verify, and avoid sharing personal or tax information unless the source is clearly legitimate.

