Ingham County Dispatcher Goes Viral For Taylor Swift Hot Mic

Everyone has a job that's important to the world because without every job that is out there, something will fall to the wayside. Now, we can all admit that some jobs may be a little more important than others, but every job is needed. One of the more important jobs in the world, are emergency dispatchers, as they relay information during emergencies to get someone help as soon as possible.

I can only imagine how serious and stressful this job can be as there are always chaotic things going on and they have to manage the stress of multiple individuals while staying calm themselves. I feel like I would crumble under all of that pressure, but I truly commend anyone who can perform under that stress on a daily basis.

Now that we have given them their flowers and talked about why they deserve praise, we got to talk about the bloopers of the job as well. Just like anyone else, emergency dispatchers are human beings, and they make mistakes just like the rest of us. Sometimes, those mistakes can cost someone their life, which is extremely unfortunate.

Have You Ever Wondered What It's Like To Be An Emergency Dispatcher?

Luckily, this emergency dispatcher's mess up wasn't during an emergency and can be made fun of for years to come. Dispatchers use microphones as they either talk on the phone or through the radio system to a caller or officer responding to the scene. Every once in a while, a dispatcher will forget to turn off them mic.

As someone who works in the radio industry, a hot mic is one of my worst fears and this dispatcher in Michigan got some first-hand experience with why I feel that way. WILX reports:

Ingham County dispatchers are tasked with relaying important information to first responders in the field. For one dispatcher, that also means pop culture news. At least accidentally. An Ingham County dispatcher accidentally left their microphone on as they read aloud the biggest news in music: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. The hot mic moment was met with laughter and teasing from first responders.

Obviously, this is something that will becoming a precinct wide joke for years as some were already calling it the best hot mic of all time. I will say this is lighthearted news that will always be a joy, but I guarantee that dispatcher will be much more cautious about their mic being hot moving forward.