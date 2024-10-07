6 Indoor Fun Spots Worth Visiting in Michigan This Winter

Save your family from going stir crazy this winter.

You know how it is! There are only so many snow days and Paw Patrol episodes a parent can stand before we start losing it.

After prolonged periods trapped indoors the days all start to blend together. Help break up the monotony this winter by bundling up the kiddos, loading up the mini van, and venturing out to these indoor, climate-controlled fun centers throughout Michigan to let the little ones (or not so little ones) blow off some steam:

Allegan Event - Allegan

Michigan's largest indoor ropes course is located in the former Rockwell plant just outside of downtown Allegan, MI. In addition to the ropes course there are climbing games, an arcade, and outdoor maze and mini golf course in the warmer months. There's even a concession stand that serves beer and cocktails for parents, in addition to pizza and chicken strips.

Zero Latency - Holland

If virtual reality is more your style try Michigan's only free-roam VR center. This means you don't have to worry about running into walls! Multiple games are offered including a racing simulation. The facility is open by appointment only and according to one source the owners are shopping around for a new location. Appointments can be made on their new website.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum - Farmington Hills

The one and only! 5000 sq. ft. of vintage coin-operated pinball machines, video games, automatons, and just plain bizarre oddities. Let the kids explore each and every machine as you enjoy snacks from the concession stand and even free wi-fi. You may have heard that sadly Marvin's is looking for a new location after being forced out for a new Meijer. Rest assured Marvin's will live on!

Legoland Discovery Center - Auburn Hills

Billed as the "ultimate indoor playground" you can explore miniaturized Detroit landmarks in MiniLand or become a LEGO building master at Michigan's only LEGOland location. There's a 4D theater, LEGO-themed rides, gift shop, and of course plenty of play areas and LEGOs. Watch where you step!

Craig's Cruisers - Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Holland

I think in the eyes of most West Michigan residents Craig's Cruisers is the go-to fun spot no matter the time of year. In addition to outdoor go karts, bumper boats, and zipline you'll find yet another race track indoors, as well as plenty of arcade games, laser tag, and their new glow golf in Grand Rapids.

Rebounderz - Grand Rapids

The indoor fun spot claims to be, "Not just another trampoline park." With offers like the Ninja Warrior course, mini escape rooms, foam pit, and xtreme dodgeball, the kids will no doubt want to stay and play all day! Thankfully, there's both a café and parents lounge where the adults can enjoy massage chairs while the kids play.

