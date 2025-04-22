Indianapolis, Indiana Kayak Tour Among Best in the Nation

An Indianapolis kayak tour company was named best in Indiana and among the 10 best in America by USA Today readers.

Is there a better way to relax and enjoy nature than kayaking?  Indiana doesn't have as many boat launches as surrounding states like Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio. But it is still gorgeous scenery and very relaxing.

Every year, USA Today asks its readers to vote on their favorite places to eat, travel to, or even kayak.  An Indianapolis company landed this year's '10 Best' for Kayak tours in the United States.  It appears to be the only one in the top 10 that is smack dab in the middle of a major metropolitan area.  Indianapolis has always been unique with its mix of big city and out in the country feel.

Best Kayak Tour in Indiana

Frank's Paddlesports Livery in Indianapolis, Indiana

USA Today's 10 Best

On a kayaking tour with Frank's Paddlesports Livery, guests can anticipate a blend of adventure and tranquility as they navigate the scenic waterways of the Indianapolis area.

10 Best Kayak Tours in the United States

  • 10: Maine State Sea Kayak
    Southwest Harbor, Maine
  • 9: Central Coast Kayaks
    Pismo Beach, California
  • 8: Frank's Paddlesports Livery
    Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 7: Crystal River Outfitters
    Glen Arbor, Michigan
  • 6: Tahoe Adventure Company
    Tahoe Vista, California
  • 5: Great Turtle Kayak Tours
    Mackinac Island, Michigan
  • 4: Desert River Outfitters
    Bullhead City, Arizona
  • 3: Rising Tide Explorers
    Naples, Florida
  • 2: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions
    Fernandina Beach, Florida
  • 1: Santa Barbara Adventure Company
    Santa Barbara, California

You can get more info on each Kayak tour from USA Today's 10 Best by tapping here.

