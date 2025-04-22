Indianapolis, Indiana Kayak Tour Among Best in the Nation

An Indianapolis kayak tour company was named best in Indiana and among the 10 best in America by USA Today readers.

Is there a better way to relax and enjoy nature than kayaking? Indiana doesn't have as many boat launches as surrounding states like Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio. But it is still gorgeous scenery and very relaxing.

Every year, USA Today asks its readers to vote on their favorite places to eat, travel to, or even kayak. An Indianapolis company landed this year's '10 Best' for Kayak tours in the United States. It appears to be the only one in the top 10 that is smack dab in the middle of a major metropolitan area. Indianapolis has always been unique with its mix of big city and out in the country feel.

Best Kayak Tour in Indiana

Frank's Paddlesports Livery Indianapolis, Indiana Google Maps loading...

Frank's Paddlesports Livery in Indianapolis, Indiana

USA Today's 10 Best

On a kayaking tour with Frank's Paddlesports Livery, guests can anticipate a blend of adventure and tranquility as they navigate the scenic waterways of the Indianapolis area.

10 Best Kayak Tours in the United States

10: Maine State Sea Kayak

Southwest Harbor, Maine

Southwest Harbor, Maine 9: Central Coast Kayaks

Pismo Beach, California

Pismo Beach, California 8: Frank's Paddlesports Livery

Indianapolis, Indiana

7: Crystal River Outfitters

Glen Arbor, Michigan

Glen Arbor, Michigan 6: Tahoe Adventure Company

Tahoe Vista, California

Tahoe Vista, California 5: Great Turtle Kayak Tours

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mackinac Island, Michigan 4: Desert River Outfitters

Bullhead City, Arizona

Bullhead City, Arizona 3: Rising Tide Explorers

Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida 2: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions

Fernandina Beach, Florida

Fernandina Beach, Florida 1: Santa Barbara Adventure Company

Santa Barbara, California

You can get more info on each Kayak tour from USA Today's 10 Best by tapping here.

