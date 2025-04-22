Indianapolis, Indiana Kayak Tour Among Best in the Nation
An Indianapolis kayak tour company was named best in Indiana and among the 10 best in America by USA Today readers.
Is there a better way to relax and enjoy nature than kayaking? Indiana doesn't have as many boat launches as surrounding states like Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio. But it is still gorgeous scenery and very relaxing.
Every year, USA Today asks its readers to vote on their favorite places to eat, travel to, or even kayak. An Indianapolis company landed this year's '10 Best' for Kayak tours in the United States. It appears to be the only one in the top 10 that is smack dab in the middle of a major metropolitan area. Indianapolis has always been unique with its mix of big city and out in the country feel.
Best Kayak Tour in Indiana
Frank's Paddlesports Livery in Indianapolis, Indiana
USA Today's 10 Best
On a kayaking tour with Frank's Paddlesports Livery, guests can anticipate a blend of adventure and tranquility as they navigate the scenic waterways of the Indianapolis area.
10 Best Kayak Tours in the United States
- 10: Maine State Sea Kayak
Southwest Harbor, Maine
- 9: Central Coast Kayaks
Pismo Beach, California
- 8: Frank's Paddlesports Livery
Indianapolis, Indiana
- 7: Crystal River Outfitters
Glen Arbor, Michigan
- 6: Tahoe Adventure Company
Tahoe Vista, California
- 5: Great Turtle Kayak Tours
Mackinac Island, Michigan
- 4: Desert River Outfitters
Bullhead City, Arizona
- 3: Rising Tide Explorers
Naples, Florida
- 2: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions
Fernandina Beach, Florida
- 1: Santa Barbara Adventure Company
Santa Barbara, California
You can get more info on each Kayak tour from USA Today's 10 Best by tapping here.
