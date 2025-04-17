Two Michigan Kayak Tours Among Best in the Nation

If you plan on hitting the water this summer, you should consider the Michigan kayak tours recently named among the top 10 in the United States.

Kayaking is an incredible way to explore the beautiful state of Michigan while getting quite the workout. It must be a very popular outdoor activity in the Mitten State as Michigan has over 1,300 kayak boat launches.

USA Today famously publishes annual "10 Best" articles on everything from "Best Summer Travel Destination" to "Best Pizza." These articles are based on USA Today reader polls.

2 Best Kayak Tours in Michigan

Glen Arbor, Michigan

Crystal River Outfitters in Glen Arbor, Michigan

USA Today's 10 Best named Crystal River Outfitters the second-best kayak tour in Michigan and the 7th best in the U.S., probably because of the incredible wildlife,

Throughout the two- to three-hour tour, you'll embark on a journey of adventure and wonderment, with the chance to spot a range of wildlife, from bald eagles and blue herons to deer and otters.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Great Turtle Kayak Tours in Mackinac Island, Michigan

USA Today's 10 Best named Great Turtle Kayak Tours the best kayak tour in Michigan and the 5th best in the U.S. The beauty is unmatched.

Paddle at sunrise to Arch Rock and the Rock Maze, watch the sunset from Devil’s Kitchen, circumnavigate the island, or enjoy a challenging trip across the Straits of Mackinac to Round Island/Hiawatha National Forest.

10 Best Kayak Tours in the United States

10: Maine State Sea Kayak

Southwest Harbor, Maine

Southwest Harbor, Maine 9: Central Coast Kayaks

Pismo Beach, California

Pismo Beach, California 8: Frank's Paddlesports Livery

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana 7: Crystal River Outfitters

Glen Arbor, Michigan

Glen Arbor, Michigan 6: Tahoe Adventure Company

Tahoe Vista, California

Tahoe Vista, California 5: Great Turtle Kayak Tours

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mackinac Island, Michigan 4: Desert River Outfitters

Bullhead City, Arizona

Bullhead City, Arizona 3: Rising Tide Explorers

Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida 2: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions

Fernandina Beach, Florida

Fernandina Beach, Florida 1: Santa Barbara Adventure Company

Santa Barbara, California

