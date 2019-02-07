Indiana Woman Arrested After Barking At Police Dog

Kiana Fletcher of Lafayette, IN let stupid get in the way of freedom.

I'm not a wise man by any stretch of the imagination. But if I have two outstanding warrants I'm not going to sit on front porch and get the attention of law enforcement by barking at their K9.

Yeah, that really happened. Lafayette police were working a traffic stop that had nothing to do with 20-year old Kiana Fletcher when this strange situation went down. Police tell JConline.com they recognized the woman barking and grawling at their dog as someone with outstanding warrants. Then they attempted to approach her according to daytondailynews.com,

Police say Fletcher ran inside her house, but officers arrested her after obtaining a search warrant. Fletcher remains jailed on warrants for conversion, which is a form of theft, and operating a vehicle without a license. She also faces preliminary charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police say they found drugs in her home.

Bad decisions got her in this trouble in the first place. But barking at the police? On a serious not, I hope she realizes that she's only 20 and has her whole life in front of her. I really do wish her the best after she gets her legal situation taken care of.