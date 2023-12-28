Must-See High School Gym Turned Residence For Sale In Indiana

Home Sweet High School?

The residence at 6816 N 1025 E in Wilkinson, Indiana has been featured everywhere from Zillow Gone Wild to NBC Chicago to the IndyStar-- and it's clear to see why!

This property is anything but typical. All things considered it's a quaint, stylish home with plenty of modern updates including Wi-Fi connectivity, central air, and air fryer oven. If I saw photos of the interior without any context I'd think I was looking at a spread from Better Homes and Gardens.

That is, until you notice one thing: the basketball court!

Hart Summeier - Level Up Real Estate Group/Zillow Hart Summeier - Level Up Real Estate Group/Zillow loading...

It's clear the previous owners took the time and money to painstakingly update this home. The living area is so clean and bright you'd never really know you were living inside a historic former high school gym.

I think my favorite part of the home is the indoor balcony/deck space. I'd host plenty of "patio" parties up there and wouldn't even have to worry about the weather! Plus, everyone wouldn't have to worry about driving because there is absolutely no shortage of space for guests to crash overnight.

Hart Summeier - Level Up Real Estate Group/Zillow Hart Summeier - Level Up Real Estate Group/Zillow loading...

Heck, if you really wanted to go all out you could hire a band to play up on the deck while all your friends and family danced on the basketball court below. Just like the old days when we were kids in school!

The possibilities are endless, so what would YOU do with this one-of-a-kind space?

