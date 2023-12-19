Oops.

With such a fun promotion you certainly can't blame fans for being a little too eager to toss their teddy bears onto center ice!

Get our free mobile app

A recent away game for the Kalamazoo Wings hockey team took a turn when confused Indy Fuel fans mistakenly believed their team had score a goal when in fact, they had not.

It all happened Saturday, December 16 when the K-Wings took on the Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The sold-out game featured the popular Teddy Bear Toss encouraging fans to bring stuffed animals to donate to children in need.

It appears the idea behind the promotion was originally to have fans toss their teddy bears onto the ice after the first goal scored for the Indy Fuel, but when a few misguided fans believed the Fuel had scored a goal in the first period-- that's when chaos ensued!

kwing indy fuel FloHockey via TikTok loading...

According to the Indy Fuel post-game recap,

About twelve minutes into the first period, it appeared the Fuel scored and the lamp was lit allowing over five thousand bears to fly to the ice. Unfortunately, the play was reviewed and it was not a goal. The score remained 0-0.

Whoops!

Nearly 5,875 teddy bears were collected that night, so as you can imagine it took a minute for crews to clear the ice however, the team was not charge with a delay of game.

In all, it was the best kind of accident: no one was hurt, everyone had a good laugh, and thousands of teddy bears were collected for children in need! The Indy Fuel say the bears will be donated to WRTV’s Toy Drive and, "eclipse 40,000 total bears thrown in the Fuel’s ten years at the Coliseum."

Even ESPN got wind of the incident and featured it on their sportscast highlights. Check out the video below:

Every Detroit Red Wings First Round Draft Pick Since 2000 Take a look back at the Detroit Red Wings first round draft picks this side of the millennia. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison