Driver Blames Topless Girlfriend for Indiana Train Collision

A 27-year-old man in LaPorte was involved in a train crash post-Super Bowl. Distraction by topless girlfriend suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

LaPorte is a small town in the Northeast corner of Indiana, tucked between Gary and South Bend. It's not common to get a big story like a train crash out of this small Indiana town. That changed just hours after the Super Bowl.

It was around 2 AM Monday when a 27-year-old man was on his way to see his girlfriend. He was apparently Facetiming his lady friend while driving to her house according to court documents obtained by WSBT,

Vigil told investigators he became distracted by the site of her breasts that she was showing him on Facetime, which caused him to drive up on the rails next to the crossing at Orchard Ave. and Second St.

We don't know for sure if the breast flashing happened or if it was one of the causes of the collision. However, drugs and alcohol may be a factor. Police claim that the suspect's car smelled of burnt marijuana. Police also reported that the suspect had a blood alcohol level of .273%. To put that in perspective, anything over a book alcohol level of .08 is illegal.

