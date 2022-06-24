Indiana Teens Save People and Pets from House Fire

Three Indiana teens are nothing short of heroes after saving multiple people and animals from a burning home.

The Kokomo Fire Department is praising the heroic actions of these 3 young men that saved 5 people and 4 pets last week. A recent Facebook post from the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 explained how Alex Lindley, Max Campbell and Julian Lindley jumped into action when they drove by a house fire on their way home late at night. The three teens, ages 17, 17, and 15, immediately called 911 and began helping the family in the burning home,

They knew a classmate who lived in the home along with her special needs sibling. These three brave young men immediately attempted to alert the occupants inside of the house.

After banging on the front door and then bedroom windows in the back of the home, the teens were finally able to wake up the father. Then they worked together to get all 5 people and 4 pets out of the home. Because of their quick action, there were no fatalities or injuries at the scene.

Needless to say, there are a few proud parents in Central Indiana right now. The family that lost their home is currently receiving help from the American Red Cross. There's no word on if anyone has started a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet. If we find one, we will update this article with a link to donate.

