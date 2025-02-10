Indiana Restaurant Now Named One Of America’s Best Burger Joints
Indiana is home to some incredible restaurants that serve delicious and juicy burgers. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheeseburger or a gourmet creation, you'll find a spot to satisfy your craving. And if you're looking for one of the best burger joints in America, you'll find it in the Hoosier state.
LoveFood recently ranked the best burger joints in America that serve the most mouthwateringly juicy and well-seasoned burgers. And it's no surprise that one Indiana gem is one of the most top-rated burger joints.
Flamme Burger in Indianapolis lands on the list for its delicious gourmet burgers and dedicated owner. LoveFood says:
Henri trialed 52 different kinds of patty before landing on his signature blend of brisket, ground chuck, and short rib. He even has a patented grill to fry them on! The burgers themselves are big, messy, and delicious.
Try the Indy Burger with Flamme sauce, American cheese, tomato, onion, and lettuce. Or the Sunny Side burger topped with a skillet-fried egg, applewood-smoked bacon, and grilled shredded potato.
Add a side of queso flamme fries topped with homemade queso and applewood smoked bacon.
Customers also love other menu items. The Flamme Fried Chicken sandwich and the Salmon BLT receive rave reviews. Save room for dessert and try a hand-spun gelato shake at the end of your meal.
Enjoy the best burger joint in Indiana and America, Flamme Burger in Indianapolis.
