Indiana offers a diverse range of restaurants to choose from when dining out. But when you're looking for a place that makes you feel like family and serves delicious comfort food, you'll find it at one spot named the coziest restaurant in the Hoosier state.

This Indiana Diner Is Named The Coziest Restaurant In The State

Lovefood ranked the best restaurants in America that serve delicious dishes in a comfortable, cozy atmosphere. And one Indiana gem makes the list for its menu filled with comfort food favorites in a place that makes you feel at home.

Oasis Diner in Plainfield is a must-visit, locally owned spot for a tasty meal in the coziest of settings. Lovefood says:

Residents Doug Huff and Don Rector brought the diner back to its former glory in 2014, with both the exterior and interior restored to their original style. A decade or so on, it's once again gained a loyal following for its diner staples: your choice of fried tenderloin or chicken breast with sausage gravy, two eggs, home fries, and toast.

Oasis Diner serves breakfast all day, along with other customer favorites such as the Oasis Burger: a double burger with pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles, and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun. Order it with a side of crispy fries and a handcrafted soda or milkshake.

Take a trip to this Indiana gem and enjoy a delicious comfort meal at the coziest restaurant in the state: Oasis Diner.

