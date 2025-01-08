Indiana Warned To Remove These Items From Cars In Freezing Temps

Indiana has recently experienced massive snowfall and freezing temps this winter season. Experts now warn Indiana residents to remove hazardous items from their cold vehicles, as these could cause damage beyond repair.

There are plenty of precautions drivers have to take on the road during an Indiana winter. Hoosiers are urged to prepare for winter travel by keeping an emergency kit in their vehicle. While there are several items residents are urged to leave in their car for winter survival, some items could cause more harm than good.

According to the National Weather Service, Indiana residents should stay off the roads during hazardous winter weather whenever possible. If you have to venture out, be sure to have emergency supplies in your vehicle, and that your phone is fully charged. To prepare for winter driving, you can keep the following items in your car:

Bag of sand or cat litter (for better tire traction)

Blankets or a sleeping bag

Cash

First aid kit

Flashlight and extra batteries

Ice scraper and snow brush

Jumper cables

Maps

Non-perishable, high-protein food

Portable phone charger

Road flares

Shovel

Spare clothes, mittens, scarves and hats

Water

Weather radio

But when the temperature plummets during winter, some items you've put in your car may become a problem. Residents are urged to check the list below and immediately remove these items from their vehicles.

