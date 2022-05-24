This is not what you'd expect to hear at a church worship service, but it is exactly what happened last Sunday.

The Church Pastor of the New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw, Indiana was recorded making a confession to his congregation. (Warsaw is located about half way between South Bend and Fort Wayne, Indiana.)

The Pastor's confession was deleted from the video recording of the service that was posted on the church's website, however another person in the church recorded on video and posted it on Facebook. The video has had almost 300,000 views.

Pastor John Lowe Confesses Photo: Maisey Cook via Facebook

"I committed adultery"

In the video, Pastor John Lowe II confesses: "I committed adultery". He went on to explain...

It continued far too long. It involved one person and there's been no other. I have no defense. I sinned. I need to say that and you deserve to hear it.

Lowe told the congregation that he could be stepping down from his role as pastor. Surprisingly, the Pastor received a standing ovation from the congregation.

Pastor John Lowe Photo: New Life Christian Church & World Outreach via Facebook

It was at that point a woman walked up to the microphone and started to speak.

She corrected the Pastor by telling the congregation...

It was 27 years ago, not 20. I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do.

Some in the group shouted and asked Lowe if that were true. He admitted having sex with the woman when she was just 16 years old. He said, "It was wrong. I can't make it right."

As the woman left, several members of the congregation gathered around the Pastor to support him as another man led the group in prayer.

The Church Releases a Statement

The New Life Christian Church and World Outreach released a statement on Monday:

This long-held secret first came to light when a woman in the church came forward and disclosed the relationship to various people within the church. When confronted by others in church leadership concerning that report, Pastor Lowe confessed privately that the adultery did, in fact, occur. The woman in question and her family did attend together and addressed the congregation, indicating that improper sexual conduct first occurred when she was 16 years of age and continued into her twenties. She tearfully described living with deep shame and pain over the ensuing years.

You can read the full statement from the church here.

A quick look at the Church's website still shows Pastor John B. Lowe II as one of the pastors, even though he tendered his resignation on Monday, according to the statement from the Church. His description on the Pastors webpage for the Church says:

Pastor John B. Lowe II has been faithful in full time ministry for over 37 years . He carries a heart for the local church, yet has reached a world wide audience with an Apostolic calling. His ministry has taken him from the local church to many nations of the world where he mentors lead pastors, conducts faith conferences, marriage and family conferences and more.

The Kosciusko County prosecutor's office says they are investigating the situation.

Here is the video that was posted on Facebook...

