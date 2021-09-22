You Won’t Believe Why This Indiana Man Called 911 Several Times

This Indiana man just got arrested, again for misusing 9-1-1. This time is even stranger than the last.

Daniel Schroeder of Evansville, Indiana has apparently felt very fatigued lately. Maybe that's why Schroeder allegedly called 9-1-1 multiple times a couple of weeks ago to tell the dispatcher that he was tired. The dispatchers told the 61-year-old that he should only 9-1-1 for emergencies only. When he didn't follow that very basic recommendation, he was given a place to sleep at the Vanderburgh County jail. Oddly enough, this is not a new thing for the suspect according to News Week,

Schroeder's arrest came one day after he pleaded guilty to a previous charge of misusing the 911 system. Police arrested Schroeder on the night of September 11 after he called 911 to express his anger that a female relative "was not following his rules."

Get our free mobile app

She wasn't following his rules? OK, that's for a different story. Schroeder was sentenced to 6 months in jail for his September 11th arrest. Here's the kicker. The judge suspended Schroeder's sentence as long as he promised to NOT call 9-1-1 unless there was an emergency. The very next day, the suspect allegedly made those "I'm tired" 9-1-1 calls. Daniel Schroeder will now spend 60 days in jail.

People misusing 9-1-1 isn't just an Indiana thing. Ohio has its hands full too. Back in January of 2020, an Ohio man was arrested for calling 911 as a dog. In fact, that guy made nearly 80 non-emergency 911 calls before he was arrested. How about the 39-year-old Ohio woman that called 911 after her parents canceled her cell service. If you look up the word entitled in the dictionary there's a picture of her. My personal favorite is the Ohio woman that called 911 after a Cleveland Browns trade. Yikes.