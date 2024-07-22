Peanut Butter is a staple in many Indiana homes. Whether you spread it on a slice of bread and pair it with jelly or just eat it by the spoonful, peanut butter is a popular spread in the Hoosier state. While it's hard to believe that any peanut butter can be considered 'bad', one popular brand has been named the worst peanut butter and it's sold in Indiana.

Canva Canva loading...

America's Worst Peanut Butter Brand Is Sold In Indiana

24/7 Wall St recently ranked peanut butter brands that you can find in stores in Indiana and across the U.S. Thirteen brands were chosen as the 'worst' to avoid for several reasons. And the top 3 are popular choices for kids and adults alike.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Peanut butter is a simple, healthy food made from ground peanuts and according to 24/7 Wall St., added ingredients can lead to health issues for consumers:

Unnecessary additives such as sugar, salt, and hydrogenated oils are incorporated to enhance flavor, texture, and shelf life. Sugar, a frequent addition, contributes to health issues including obesity, diabetes, and poor dental health. Adding salt amplifies flavor and acts as a preservative, yet high sodium levels can elevate blood pressure and pose cardiovascular risks.

The #1 brand to avoid is a classic choice in the Hoosier state.

Canva Canva loading...

Smucker's Goober Grape is at the top of the list of peanut butter brands to avoid. The brand includes high fructose corn syrup and Potassium Sorbate, a genotoxin that causes DNA or chromosomal damage. 24/7 Wall St reminds consumers to read the labels of our favorite peanut butter brands and consider buying brands with few ingredients.

Read More: Indiana Officer Adopts Dog They Rescued From Hot Car

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan