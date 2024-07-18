Many of the most popular items that are shoplifted from Michigan Target stores surprised me. I honestly didn't expect a few of these to be anywhere near the most stolen items.

Finance Buzz just released a list of the most stolen items from Target. Some of these will leave you scratching your head while others will likely make you sad.

10 Most Stolen Items People Steal From Target Stores in Michigan

1. Toys

It's unclear what percentage of toys are more innocently grabbed by a toddler when the parents aren't paying attention or parents steal high-demand toys for their children. However, the numbers show that the most stolen toys tend to be higher-priced and high-demand toys. Which points to the parents being the cleptos.

Toys are among the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

2. Razor Blades

This falls under the "sad" category for me. When people are stealing necessities, it's hard to be mad at them. Smaller items like razor blades are easier to steal, which is likely a factor.

Razor blades are among the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

3. Electronics

The smaller the electronic item is the more likely it will get stolen. Especially when they have a high resale rate like earbuds.

Electronics among the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

4. Meat

It makes me very sad to think that people need to shoplift food. However, most of the people who are stealing meat aren't taking sausage links. They're stealing the most expensive meats available.

Meat is one of the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

5. Printer Ink

I do not condone shoplifting. However, this one doesn't surprise me. Ink carriages cost nearly as much as a new printer these days.

Printer ink is one of the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

6. Cosmetics

Smaller cosmetics that a thief can just drop in their pocket like lipstick or mascara are among the most shoplifted items due to the ease of getting out of the store undetected.

Cosmetics among the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

7. Baby Formula

This is hands down the saddest item on the list. Baby formula is not cheap. The fact that many parents need to steal this item to feed their babies is incredibly sad.

Baby formula is one of the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

8. Accessories

Clothing accessories can be pricy and easy to steal. Among the most popular are belts, watches, purses, and wallets.

Accessories are among the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

9. Socks

We all need socks. But why are the among the most shoplifted items at Target? This one baffles me.

Socks is one of the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

10. Skincare

Finance Buzz points out that the beauty section is a popular place for theft with razor blades, cosmetics and skincare making the list,

Skincare items, including cleansers, make-up removers, and rejuvenating serums, also get taken by shoplifters.

Skincare is one of the most stolen items at Target Stores in Michigan

Check out the full list from Finance Buzz by clicking here.

