Ignoring Indiana’s Leaf Law Could Result In Fines Up To $2,500
While many Indiana residents enjoy the beauty of fall as the leaves change colors in the Hoosier state, most agree that cleaning them up from our yards can be a hassle. And Indiana residents are now being warned that ignoring the state's leaf law could cost thousands in fines.
Ignoring Indiana's Leaf Law Could Result In Fines Up To $2,500
There are several ways to clean up leaves from our yards in Indiana including raking, leaf blowing, or mulching. But it's not how residents remove the leaves from their yards, but how they're being disposed of that could cost up to $2,500 in fines if residents are caught breaking the state's leaf law.
According to Indiana's littering law, leaves and yard waste are banned in landfills and must be separate from regular trash. Throwing away leaves in an unauthorized manner, such as dumping them in a place not designated for yard waste, or in a non-permitted area can be fined for illegal dumping. Residents are also warned not to rake leaves into the street as it can cause flooding and other issues. There are several ways to dispose of leaves in Indiana, including:
- Leaf pickup- some Indiana cities pick up leaves on the same day as trash collection.
- Compost
- Find a drop-off location for composting yard waste.
If you don't feel like raking, you may be doing your part to help the environment. Residents are encouraged to 'leave the leaves' as it's better for wildlife and the ecosystem.
Indiana Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 24 Items
Gallery Credit: Leslie Morgan
Look Out: Indiana's Most Dangerous Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Travis Sams