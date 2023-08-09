I hope you weren't counting on actually using your living room for, you know, sitting because you won't be able to in this home.

Found at 7912 Lake Shore Drive in Cedar Lake, Indiana, this 1/1 home is currently on the market for $619,900.

While that seems a bit high for a single-bedroom home, it does sit on the coast of Cedar Lake and has lakefront views which are gorgeous. The interior, however, will probably need some work.

Unless you're an avid golfer who never has friends over.

Take a tour of this home with a putt-putt green in the living room:

If this home caught your interest, you can contact the listing agent, Blaine J. Bugaski, at 219-462-5478. And, see even more pictures on the Zillow listing.

