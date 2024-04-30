Does Michigan Get a Lot of Tornados?
How big is a tornado risk here in Michigan? Let's jump into the numbers and compare state to state.
After seeing videos of the recent devastation in Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Iowa which were hit hard by tornados, it's hard not to wonder how bad the tornado risk is for Michigan this summer. On average Michigan experiences 16 tornados a year. To put that in perspective, Oklahoma averages 66 a year. Below you'll find that Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois are among the 20 worst states for tornados. I'm shocked that Indiana ranked so high on this index.
20 Worst Tornado States According to the U.S. Tornado Index State Rank
- 1. Oklahoma
- 2. Mississippi
- 3. Arkansas
- 4. Indiana
- 5. Alabama
- 6. Kansas
- 7. Iowa
- 8. Louisiana
- 9. Illinois
- 10. Missouri
- 11. Texas
- 12. Nebraska
- 13. Florida
- 14. Georgia
- 15. Tennessee
- 16. District of Columbia
- 17. Ohio
- 18. Wisconsin
- 19. Michigan
- 20. South Carolina
You can check out the full list from USA.com by clicking here. The same website also did a tornado index for cities in Michigan. We'll share the 10 worst below.
Michigan Tornado Index City Rank
- 1. Milford
- 2. New Hudson
- 3. Wixom
- 4. South Lyon
- 5. Brighton
- 6. Gregory
- 7. Hartland
- 8. Walled Lake
- 9. Flint
- 10. Wolverine Lake
Nearly 1,000 Michigan towns can be found on the Michigan Tornado Index list by clicking here.
Tornado season in Michigan goes from April to August and usually reaches its peak in June. Michigan's tornado alley according to Michigan.gov stretches East to West from Grand Rapids to Flint.
FEMA broke down Michigan's tornado risk by county below.
