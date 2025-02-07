Many Indiana residents decorate the outside of their homes to enhance their aesthetic appeal. One option is changing the porch light colors from basic white to more colorful. However, Indiana residents are encouraged to permanently switch their porch light colors to green for a good reason.

Indiana, It's Time To Start Using All Green Porch Lights

There's a growing trend in Indiana to use colored lights to catch your attention for a bigger purpose other than home decor. According to Taste Of Home, red porch lights bring awareness to American Heart Month. Pink porch lights have also been used recently as a symbol of breast cancer awareness. One color trend has been catching on all over the U.S., and it's another incredible cause we can all get behind in the Hoosier state.

A campaign started by Walmart called the 'Greenlight A Vet' campaign aims to start a conversation about U.S. veterans as valued members of every community. Taste Of Home says:

This initiative worked to guarantee jobs for honorably discharged U.S. veterans after they returned home from service. In addition, Walmart also encouraged members of their communities to change their porch lights to green in order to show appreciation for veterans across the nation.

Green porch lights symbolize gratitude and help uplift the spirit of those who have selflessly dedicated themselves to defending our nation. It's a simple and effective way to let them know their sacrifices are acknowledged and appreciated year-round in the Hoosier state.

