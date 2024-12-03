Many Indiana residents are getting their homes ready for the holidays and that means cleaning and getting rid of items that may be causing unnecessary clutter. While some things can be thrown away, other items are put to good use by donating them. But Indiana Goodwill stores warn that some items will not be accepted as donation.

Goodwill Stores In Indiana Do Not Take These 16 Items As Donation

Goodwill stores in Indiana accept plenty of items including gently used clothing in all sizes, shoes and boots, jewelry and accessories, and household items. Donated items and money help fund skills training, employment services, and jobs for people in the community. But, some rules apply to donating at Goodwill stores.

Before donating items to your local Goodwill store there are a few tips to keep the process stress free:

Wash or dry clean all donated clothing items. Package things that belong together in the same container such as a pair of shoes or a set of dishes. Go green. Pack up your donations in reusable containers. You can empty your items into bins at the store—no need for bags or boxes.

Not all Goodwill stores are the same in Indiana and what you can bring to one store may not be something you can give to another Goodwill. However, most Goodwill stores in the Hoosier state will not accept broken or soiled items and items that have been recalled, banned, or do not meet current safety standards. Check the list below for items most Goodwill stores in Indiana will not accept as donations.

16 Items You Can't Donate to Indiana Goodwill Stores Check your local Goodwill store in Indiana for donation guidelines. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson/Canva