ALERT: Indiana Included in Major Nationwide Food Recall

The latest food recall is affecting consumers across Indiana as the contaminated products were distributed to major retailers nationwide.

Just within the last few months we've seen products ranging from pancake mix and broccoli to strollers and electric scooters. What's one more?

Get our free mobile app

I frequently visit the freezer section of my local Kroger store to stock up those convenient frozen meals that make lunchtime quick and easy. Look, that's my equivalent of meal-prepping, alright?

If you've recently visited the freezer section like myself then you'll want to check your recently purchased frozen meals as Nestlé USA has just issued a voluntary recall. According to the news release Nestlé USA is recalling several prepared frozen meals for a possibly containing a foreign wood-like material-- whatever that means.

We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date...We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it.

Which Products Are Included?

Nestle Recall Michigan Canva loading...

Affected products include Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, and Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, as well as Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna. Note: this recall does not involve any other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer's products.

Indiana consumers who have already purchased these products are asked to check batch numbers and best by dates which can be found here. If you have one of the affected products return the product to the original point of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Adds Nestlé,

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

Major Retail Chains In Indiana Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson

13 Items Banned From Checked Bags At Indiana Airports These 13 items are prohibited in checked baggage according to TSA guidelines. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson