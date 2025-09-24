Indiana’s Best Scenic Train Tours To Enjoy Fall Colors This Year
Fall in Indiana is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, with a kaleidoscope of colors on display and plenty of fun fall adventures to plan. One of the best ways to experience the autumnal beauty is with a scenic train tour in the Hoosier state.
Mid-October to early November is often the peak time to view fall foliage in Indiana. Whether you’re into pumpkin patches, spooky tales, or just soaking up the color tour, there’s a train ride for you and your family.
Autumn Limited- Indiana Rail Experience, Pleasant Lake Depot in Pleasant Lake
This three-hour train ride includes traveling from Pleasant Lake, Indiana, across the state line into Michigan. You’ll enjoy a long, relaxing trip with cider, cozy desserts, and beautiful open-air views. Purchase tickets here.
Fall Foliage Express- Nickel Plate Express- Noblesville
Departing from Noblesville, you’ll board a 1956 vintage train car for a scenic journey through Hamilton County. Every ticket includes a cup of local apple cider and a fall-themed donut, making it a complete and cozy autumn treat. For the adults, fall-themed cocktails are available. Find tickets here.
French Lick Scenic Train Rides- French Lick Scenic Railway- French Lick
For a classic fall color tour through the rolling hills of Southern Indiana, this is a must-do. The 90-minute ride winds through the expansive Hoosier National Forest, showcasing the region’s stunning beauty. Get tickets here.
