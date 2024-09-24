Many of our go-to places for shopping in Indiana have announced store closures and one more retailer is being added to that list. A beloved discount retail chain is closing its doors to more than 300 stores, and Indiana locations will be impacted soon.

Retailer Permanently Closing Over 300 Locations, Indiana Impacted

Many retailers have announced that they will be closing stores such as Best Buy, Macy's, LL Flooring, and more. The reasons behind these massive closures include bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, or stopping losing money from underperforming locations. Another retailer has announced more stores will close permanently in Indiana.

Big Lots recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans on closing nearly 315 of its 1,400 stores across the United States. The retailer says several factors have contributed to the bankruptcy filing including high inflation, interest rates, and customers changing their purchasing behavior. According to a statement from Big Lots:

"While the majority of our stores are profitable, we have made the difficult decision to close certain underperforming stores"

According to court documents, the initial plan was to close 2 Indiana locations and the number has now grown to 5 closures. The following stores are set for closure soon:

2136 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo

8401 Michigan Road in Indianapolis

138 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart

3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

1806 Frontage Road, Warsaw

Big Lots says it will “need to close certain locations to ensure that our business operates efficiently and we can continue serving our customers.”

