Indina is home to several restaurants where you can find delicious tacos with juicy meats, fresh toppings, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. But there's one spot in Indiana that has perfected this handheld meal and is named one of the best spots to get the tastiest tacos in the nation.

This Indiana Restaurant Is Named One Of America's Best Taco Spots

Lovefood found America's best restaurants that have a reputation for serving the most delicious tacos with big flavors. One spot was picked from every state, and a popular Indiana restaurant has been serving the best tacos in the Hoosier state for decades.

Get our free mobile app

El Taco Real in Hammond serves traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern flair, and customers can't get enough of their tasty tacos with their favorite fillings. Lovefood says:

Regulars rave about the pork tacos at El Taco Real. Keeping it simple, the meat filling is combined with salad, salsa, and cheese in soft flour, corn, or hard corn shells. There’s a reason El Taco Real has stayed in operation since 1974 – it’s because loyal customers love it. Prepare to become one of them!

Other taco options include steak, chicken, and shrimp, or create a delicious cheese taco when you order the Queso Fundito: Broiled Mexican cheese on a bed of sauteed onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and spices, served with tortillas to make your cheese tacos or with chips.

Try one of America's best taco spots, located in the Hoosier state, at El Taco Real in Hammond.

Top Ten Friendliest Places to Live in Indiana These are the ten most friendliest places to live in Indiana according to Next Door. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams